An aspirant of the All Progressive Congress Nicholas Ukachukwu has emerged as the candidate of the party for the November 8 Governorship election.

Ukachukwu polled 1455 to defeat his closest rival Valentine Ozigbo who scored 67 votes, JohnBosco Onukwo scored 26 votes while Edozie MMADU polled 8 votes with 26 invalid Votes.

Declaring the results, the returning officer and Governor of Cross Rivers state Basil Otu charged the members to look beyond the primary and consider winning November 8 election as the ultimate goal for them all.

He admonished them to work as a team with the aim to deliver the candidate as Governor of the State.

In his acceptance speech, the newly elected Anambra State APC promised not to disappoint the people of the state and restore the hope of every Anambarian.

Two aspirants Obiorah Okonkwo and Chukwuma Umeoji withdrew from the race while Paul Chukwuma resigned from the All Progressive Congress.

1,630 delegates participated in the primary, 5 per ward in the 320 political wards and 21 council areas of Anambra State.

Nicholas Ukachukwu will now square up with Governor Chukwuma Soludo of APGA, George MUoghalu of LP and other candidates in the 12 out of 18 registered political parties that will contest the election.