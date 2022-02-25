UK Govt grants Visa extension to Ukrainians in UK

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel announced Friday that Ukrainians with work, student, or visitor visas will have their stays extended to avoid being forced to return home as a result of the Russian invasion.

The visa exemption will, according to the Home Secretary, “give certainty to our Ukrainian friends and colleagues living, working, and studying in the UK.”

Advertisement

Following Vladimir Putin’s military action against his neighbor, Ms Patel stated that Britain will continue to’stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine.’

Ukrainians with valid visas in the UK will be allowed to extend their visas temporarily or switch to a different visa path as a result of the shift.

Advertisement

Ms Patel said in a statement issued Friday: ‘We stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine amid this unprovoked and antidemocratic act of Russian aggression.

‘I have immediately ordered changes to our visa policy to provide certainty to our Ukrainian friends and colleagues living, working and studying in the UK.’

Advertisement

Ukrainian nationals who are currently on a points-based visa path will be eligible to extend their stay as a result of the concessions.

Those on an existing visitor visa will be able to switch onto a points-based route without having to leave the country.

Advertisement

Even if they do not meet the immigration status criterion, visitors on visiting visas can petition for further leave to remain under the family route if they meet the threshold for extraordinary circumstances.

Stays in the UK for Ukrainians on seasonal labour visas will be extended until December 31.

Advertisement

The change on visas by the Home Office comes after the government increased its efforts to assist British citizens and their families in Ukraine.

It has temporarily waived application fees for people who are eligible under the ‘Family Migration’ route.

Advertisement

Ukraine-related visa applications are also being fast-tracked through a 24/7 helpline.

In Ukraine, dependents of British nationals can apply for a visa at a temporary site in Lviv.

Advertisement

They can also do so by going to an application center in Poland, Moldova, Romania, or Hungary, which are all close by.

Meanwhile, Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II is prioritising passport applications from British nationals in Ukraine.