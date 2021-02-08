The United Kingdom Border Force of Europe and International, has commended the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for its remarkable seizures in recent times.

Its Regional Operations Manager, West Africa, Kris Hawksfield gave the commendation during his visit to the new Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, General Mohammed Buba Marwa (Rtd) on Monday at the Agency’s headquarters in Abuja.

This was contained in a statement signed by the agency’s Principal staff officer, Public affairs, Jonah Achema,

According to him while commending the agency over its recent strides, Hawksfield said “Since your appointment, there has been a flurry of activities.

There have been huge seizures across commands.

Chairman/Chief Executive, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa (Retd) (middle); the Regional Operations Manager, West Africa, of UK Border Force of Europe and International, Mr. Kris Hawksfield(left) and Secretary to the NDLEA, Mr. Shadrack Haruna (right) when Hawksfield paid a courtesy visit on Gen. Marwa at the NDLEA headquarters in Abuja on Monday Feb. 8,2021.

The Cocaine seizure at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport was massive and for this NDLEA must be recognized and commended, Accept my huge congratulations”.

He further maintained that, “the result NDLEA is recording is far above any one organization under our project across the globe.

We must continue to work on our relationship to make sure that what is happening in Nigeria continues”.

General Marwa appreciated the UK Border Force for the technical support it has rendered to the Agency in the last four years.

“NDLEA has felt the impact of your four-year project.

The project has benefitted the Agency in the area of training, infrastructure, equipment and intelligence sharing.

We look forward to a more robust technical assistance in the subsequent phases of the project”.