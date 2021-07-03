The United Arab Emirates(UAE) government has suspended Direct Employment Visa for Nigerians, as a result of the high crime rate in the country which involves Nigerians.

Reports say the UAE police are currently in search of more Nigerian nationals and conducting raids and arrests to get them jailed for crimes committed in the middle eastern nation.

A source said “We all are shouting that our country is bad, and that our government is not rising to our needs, which is true, but our reputation abroad is also fast declining due to our character.

“Two weeks ago, some Nigerians killed one another for selfish reasons at Sharjah, and another one just happened here in Abu Dhabi, when some guys went to an Arab man’s house, killed him, his wife and took away a huge amount of money from them.

“The UAE government is now tracking every Nigerian in Abu Dhabi and they have also banned every Direct Employment Visa from Nigeria until further notice” a source said

Another source said ”“For like one week, this city (Abu Dhabi) has been hot.

They (the police) are just arresting anyone on sight now, there was a cult incident where Nigerian cult members hacked one another in an area in Abu Dhabi here.

It is not easy, As of yesterday (Monday), they have put restrictions on visas for Nigerians.

For now, no work permit for Nigerians in UAE generally, The crisis started from Sharjah and last week in Abu Dhabi”

According to reports, the UAE security operatives have raided the homes of may Africans living in the country, most of which are Nigerians, living in towns including Al Qouz, Abu Hail, Sharjah, Al Barsha, and Deira.

It was gathered that about 80% of the persons arrested are legal residents, while the remaining 20% are those with either visit visas or visa-related issues.

When contacted, the Chairperson of Nigerians In Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said the affected persons would have to liaise with the mission in UAE for more information.