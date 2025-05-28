The Trump administration claims that more Americans are unjustly jailed by Caracas than by any other government, prompting the United States to advise citizens against visiting Venezuela.

Citing “severe risks to Americans” such as terrorism, kidnapping, arbitrary enforcement of local laws, civil unrest, torture while in custody, wrongful detention, and inadequate health infrastructure, the State Department issued its highest travel advisory for Venezuela on Tuesday, Level 4: Do Not Travel.

According to the notice, Venezuela is now the country with the highest number of unjustly detained U.S. nationals. “Unjustified detentions of other foreign nationals are also common in Venezuela. American nationals in Venezuela ought to leave right away.

During a press conference Tuesday, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce emphasised that the alert is not just for Venezuela, but also for nearby border regions.

Americans often travel to Venezuela to see loved ones or spouses’ families, but they face the same risks of detention as other travelers. Their family members are often detained alongside them, the State Department said.

A State Department representative noted that there is no US embassy or consulate in Venezuela, and authorities do not notify the US government when US individuals are jailed or enable US officials to see them. It stated that detainees are regularly denied access to family and legal counsel, and that the United States is unable to provide routine or emergency consular assistance.

The Trump administration has secured the release of several Americans the State Department has labeled as wrongfully detained.

Last week, Richard Grenell, Trump’s special presidential envoy for special missions and the appointed president of the Kennedy Center, announced that U.S. Air Force veteran Joseph St. Clair had been released from Venezuelan custody and was on his way home.

In February, the Trump administration secured the release of six Americans who had been wrongly detained in Venezuela for several months.