The United States Senate has confirmed the nomination of General Charles Brown Jnr, as Chief of Staff of the U.S. Airforce.

The Trump administration nominated the General for that position in March, making him the first black American Military service chief.

“My decision to appoint @usairforce General Charles Brown as the USA’s first-ever African American military service chief has now been approved by the Senate; a historic day for America! Excited to work even more closely with Gen. Brown, who is a Patriot and Great Leader,” he tweeted on Tuesday

Recently, the General was seen in video footages, condemning the racial injustice in U.S, which had led to the death of fellow Black American, George Floyd.

Vice President Mike Pence presided over the historic 98-0 vote to confirm Brown to be the next Air Force boss.

Meanwhile, the outgoing Chief of Staff of the U.S. Airforce, General Gave Goldfein, stated that Brown was the best military officer to fill that position and take the Airforce to greater heights.