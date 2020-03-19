U.S President Donald Trump has signed into law a multi-billion dollar emergency Coronavirus relief bill.

President Trump signed the bill just hours after it passed in the senate.

The multi-billion dollar bill provides safety net programs for Americans affected by Coronavirus, including paid sick and family leave.

The legislation also provides free testing for the highly contagious virus, which has infected more than 9,000 Americans.

Trump signed the emergency Coronavirus relief bill Wednesday evening after he earlier downplayed reports that Secretary Stephen Mnuchin had told senators that unemployment in the U.S. might hit 20 per cent.