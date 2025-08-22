The U.S. Mission in Nigeria joined the American Soybean Association’s World Initiative for Soy in Human Health (ASA WISHH) and SejFarms Consult Limited (SejFarms) at the graduation ceremony for the Next Gen Leaders for Aquaculture Innovation Program....

The initiative is designed to build the capacity of young Nigerians in the aquaculture sector by promoting innovation, sustainable practices, and the use of soy-based feed to boost fish production.

At the graduation ceremony, officials from the U.S. Mission highlighted America’s commitment to supporting agribusiness development in Nigeria, noting that aquaculture remains a vital tool for addressing food security and creating economic opportunities.

SejFarms and ASA WISHH commended the graduates for their creativity and resilience, stressing that the programme equips them with the skills and knowledge to transform aquaculture practices across Nigeria.

The event brought together industry stakeholders, government representatives, and development partners, all of whom pledged support for expanding Nigeria’s aquaculture value chain.