Two persons are feared dead in an accident on the Costain end of the Eko bridge in Lagos.

The accident which involved two container trailers happened early on Sunday Morning with some of the occupants rescued.

The death of the two persons was confirmed by an official of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Adeosun Adegboye.

Mr Adeosun who is the director of Incident and Event Management Enforcement and Compliance also disclosed that a driver of one of the trucks is in hospital in criticval condition while the other driver absconded immediately the accident happened.

We will bring you more details as they unfold.