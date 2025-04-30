TVC News has made broadcasting history by introducing Nigeria’s first AI-powered news anchors, delivering bulletins in English, Yoruba, Hausa, Igbo, and Pidgin.

This move reinforces TVC Communications’ position as an innovator in Nigeria’s media landscape, aligning with global trends in technology-driven journalism.

The AI anchors will support the network’s human presenters, enabling wider coverage and more efficient news delivery across Nigeria’s diverse regions. The initiative aims to engage younger audiences—half of Nigeria’s 240 million population is under 45—while maintaining high editorial standards.

TVC acknowledges concerns about deepfakes and misinformation, assuring viewers that robust safeguards, including watermarking and strict editorial oversight, are in place.

The company emphasised that AI will not replace human journalists but will enhance their work.

CEO Victoria Ajayi stated, “We are proud to lead this innovation in Nigerian broadcasting. AI anchors will elevate our news delivery while showcasing the expertise of our talented team.”

All AI-generated content will be vetted by TVC’s journalists to ensure accuracy, neutrality, and compliance with Nigeria’s broadcasting regulations. The network also pledged to uphold cultural sensitivity and ethical reporting.

TVC Communications, founded in 2007, operates TVC News, TVC Entertainment, and several radio stations, reaching over 27 million viewers and listeners.

