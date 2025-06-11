Founder of Chess in Slums Africa and recently crowned world chess marathon record holder, Tunde Onakoya, has responded to a wave of public criticism following his visit to President Bola Tinubu, calling for a more nuanced understanding of his work and intentions.

In a heartfelt and direct message shared on his social media platforms, Onakoya acknowledged the mixed reactions sparked by the visit, including admiration, anger and disapproval, stating: “All of it is valid, and I embrace it.”

He clarified that his visit to the President was not a national honour nor a political endorsement, but a gesture of recognition following his global achievement — setting a new world record in chess and being recently honoured by the city of New York.

https://x.com/Tunde_OD/status/1932729461251739793

“I am a world record holder, which means I have attained something no one else in the world has ever done… To be honoured and received by the President and the highest office in my own country for this reason is not a crime,” he said.

Onakoya, who has consistently stated his aversion to partisan politics, maintained that his work remains rooted in education and cognitive development, using chess as a tool to improve academic outcomes for disadvantaged children.

He pushed back against claims that his organisation exists solely because of governance failures.

“The real impact of our work is in the synapses… We’re not just giving handouts. We’re dignifying lives and building critical thinking,” he said, adding that Chess in Slums Africa has never received international grants despite operating for over seven years.

The social entrepreneur revealed ongoing collaboration with the Lagos State Government to rehabilitate street children in areas such as Jakande and Isale Eko. One of the beneficiaries, he noted, recently graduated from a vocational programme and is now self-reliant.

“Lives are at stake. We may disagree on politics, but we all have a role to play to stop this haemorrhage,” he added.

Onakoya also stressed the importance of securing capital at scale to sustain and expand the impact of his initiative. “In the end, if you want to change the world, someone has to pay for it,” he said.

He concluded his message with an assurance that, regardless of public opinion, his commitment to Nigerian children remains unwavering.

“I live for the audience of one, and that is enough… My fight is different. I took a stand 10 years ago for the country I want to see.”

The statement comes as Onakoya prepares to lead another group of children abroad for international chess events, including an upcoming trip to Budapest. “The world is finally paying attention to the Nigerian child — not out of pity, but for their intellectual capacity,” he noted.

Onakoya also visited the Presidential Candidates of the Peoples Democratic and Labour Parties in the 2023 Elections, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi.