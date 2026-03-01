The immediate Former Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, has slammed the Donald Trump administration’s military actions against Iran, accusing the President of dragging the country into what she described as a “dangerous and unnecessary gamble.” In a late Saturday statement sha...

In a late Saturday statement shared via her official X handle, Harris expressed her dissatisfaction, sharing that she’s opposed to the regime-change war in Iran.

She said, “Let me be clear: I am opposed to a regime-change war in Iran, and our troops are being put in harm’s way for the sake of Trump’s war of choice.”

Harris, who served as Vice President from 2021 to 2025, positioned herself as a primary critic of what she termed a “regime-change war” that lacks the support of the American people.

“Donald Trump is dragging the United States into a war the American people do not want,” Harris wrote.

The former Vice President’s critique focused on the President’s temperament and his previous campaign promises. She argued that the current escalation contradicts the non-interventionist rhetoric Trump utilised during his return to the White House.

“What we are witnessing is not strength. It is recklessness dressed up as resolve.

“During the campaign, Donald Trump promised to end wars rather than start them. It was a lie”, Harris stated.

She raised significant constitutional concerns regarding the authorisation of military force.

The former US VP called on Congress to use its oversight powers to prevent further escalation, noting that the President had failed to receive a formal mandate for the strikes.

“Under the Constitution of the United States, the President must receive authorisation from Congress to enter a war.

“But even if he had, that does not change the fact that this action is unwise, unjustified, and not supported by the American people”, the statement continued.

The statement also touched on the human cost of the conflict. With the administration acknowledging the potential for U.S. casualties, Harris emphasised the need for “steadiness and discipline” at the highest levels of command.

“Our troops deserve a Commander-in-Chief who approaches decisions on matters of war and peace with the same steadiness and discipline our troops show every day,” she concluded.