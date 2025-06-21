Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have successfully repelled a fierce attack by fighters of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) on Gwoza town in Borno State.

An intelligence source ‘Zagazola Makama’ told TVC News that the attack, which occurred in the Kate hours of Friday, was launched by terrorists who infiltrated the town from the direction of Izge, under cover of heavy rainstorm.

Alert troops however responded swiftly to the assault, decisively engaging the insurgents in a fierce gun battle, forcing them to retreat after sustaining heavy losses.

Security analysts believe the attack may have been a retaliatory move following recent coordinated airstrikes by the Nigerian military under Operation KALACHEN WUTA.

The situation in Gwoza has since been stabilised, while troops are still in pursuit to further decimate the terrorists backed with several fire missions. No casualties was reported on troops side.