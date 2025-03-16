Troops from 3 Division/Operation Safe Haven on 15th March 2025 at approximately 2030 hours engaged in the ongoing Operation LAFIYAN JAMA’A, conducted a raid on a kidnappers’ hideout at Katume High Grounds in Bassa Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau State.

The operation was initiated following credible intelligence indicating that kidnappers frequently use the area to conceal their victims while negotiating ransom payments.

During the raid, troops apprehended two notorious kidnap kingpins, identified as Bashir Mohammed and Ismail Mohammad, at the hideout.

Additionally, one AK-47 rifle and one AK-47 magazine were recovered from the suspects.

The arrested suspects are currently in custody and are providing valuable confessions to assist in follow-up operations aimed at apprehending their accomplices and recovering additional weapons.