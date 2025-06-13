Troops of the Mobile Strike Team (MST) under Operation FASAN YAMMA (OPFY) have successfully killed a group of terrorists during a decisive offensive operation around Ƙunchin Kalgo town in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State on Tuesday.

A statement issued by the Director Defence Media Operations, MARKUS KANGYE says among those killed was a notorious terrorists known as AUTA, alongside his associates Abdul Jamilu and Salisu.

These terrorists were linked to multiple acts of violence and terrorism within the general area.

The operation marks a significant blow to criminal elements, destabilising peace and security in the area.

Preliminary intelligence indicates that two additional terrorist kingpins, including one identified as Babayé were eliminated during the operation.

In a separate incident, Sale Ado Madele (alias Sarki), the eldest son of known bandit leader Ado Alieru, was also reportedly killed.

In a related development, troops also killed additional ten terrorists who congregated near a filling station in Danjibga.

The terrorist were believed to be part of a syndicate brought together by Dogo Sule for a planned attack.

The Nigerian Armed Forces remain committed to safeguarding lives and restoring lasting peace across Zamfara State and the wider North-West region.

This operation underscores our resolve to dismantle terrorist networks and bring perpetrators of violence to justice. Below are pictures of the eliminated terrorist, Auta.