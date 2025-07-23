Troops of Operation FOREST SANITY III have neutralised several terrorists and recovered weapons and logistics equipment during a major fighting patrol across Zamfara, Kebbi, and Niger States....

Troops of Operation FOREST SANITY III have neutralised several terrorists and recovered weapons and logistics equipment during a major fighting patrol across Zamfara, Kebbi, and Niger States.

The operation, which began on 22 July 2025, was launched from Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State and extended through Kaboro and Sangeko into Makuku and Dankolo in Kebbi State.

Acting on credible intelligence about terrorist movements, the troops linked up with personnel at Forward Operating Bases (FOBs) in Rijau and Warari, Niger State, where they engaged the insurgents in a fierce gun battle.

Several terrorists were killed in the encounter, while 18 motorcycles used by the assailants were destroyed.

The troops also recovered AK-47 rifles loaded with magazines. However, one soldier was killed in action during the operation.

A follow-up mission conducted on 23 July led to additional recoveries of weapons and motorcycles, as troops continued to pursue remnants of the fleeing terrorists.

Military authorities say the operation is part of sustained efforts to dismantle terrorist networks across the North West and North Central regions.

They also reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining pressure on criminal elements and restoring security in the affected areas.

Troops remain on high alert following reports that some surviving terrorists may be regrouping.