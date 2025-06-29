Nigerian troops have intensified operations across the country, neutralising at least three terrorists, arresting multiple suspects, and recovering a cache of arms and over 1,000 rounds of ammunition between 25 and 26 June 2025.

A statement issued by the Nigerian Army on Sunday detailed coordinated efforts in various theatres of operation targeting terrorists, kidnappers, and criminal gangs.

In Borno State, troops of 82 Division Task Force Battalion recovered 408 rounds of 12.7mm ammunition, 1,200 rounds of 7.62mm, and two 40mm RPG bombs during a perimeter patrol in Ngoshe, Gwoza Local Government Area. The cache was found along a known ISWAP/JAS withdrawal route.

Meanwhile, troops of 21 Special Armoured Brigade neutralised three terrorists during a raid in Bama LGA, seizing a Dane gun and dismantling terrorist life-support structures.

Elsewhere in Monguno, Borno State, troops intercepted a vehicle laden with suspected terrorist supplies. One suspect was arrested, and recovered items included 65 litres of petrol, bags of rice, groundnuts, fertiliser, yam tubers, motorcycle parts, solar lights and panels, and thousands of empty cement bags.

In the North West, troops of 2 Battalion operating in Kaduna State recovered an AK-47 rifle with 30 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition after engaging armed men fleeing on a motorcycle in Birnin Gwari.

Similarly, troops of 1 Brigade in Zamfara State neutralised a notorious terrorist kingpin known as Mai Dada during a counterattack in Maru LGA.

In Edo State, a suspect was arrested in Etsako Central LGA with a pump-action shotgun and cutlasses.

Troops of Operation Safe Haven in Plateau State also conducted offensive operations across several villages in Bokkos LGA, recovering a Dane gun abandoned by fleeing criminals. The operations were aided by UAV drone surveillance.

In the North Central region, troops of Operation Whirl Stroke rescued five kidnapped passengers along the Peykia–Wukari road in Ukum LGA of Benue State after engaging the kidnappers in a gun battle.

Additionally, troops in Otueke, Ogbia LGA of Bayelsa State, arrested two suspects in possession of locally fabricated pistols and a round of 9mm ammunition.

The military has reaffirmed its commitment to eradicating terrorism and criminality and urged the public to continue providing useful information to support ongoing operations.