Troops of Operation FANSAN YAMMA have intensified offensive operations across Zamfara State, recording fresh gains against terrorist and bandit networks....

Troops of Operation FANSAN YAMMA have intensified offensive operations across Zamfara State, recording fresh gains against terrorist and bandit networks.

According to a statement issued by the Joint Task Force, troops of Sector 2 on fighting patrol engaged terrorists in Birnin Tsaba village, located in Birnin Magaji Local Government Area, on 5 June 2026.

One terrorist was neutralised during the exchange of fire, while seven motorcycles were recovered from the scene.

On 6 June, troops responded swiftly to an attack at Anguwar Sarkin Musulmi village in Kaura Namoda Local Government Area.

The assailants fled into nearby bushes following a gun battle with troops.

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Initial reports indicated that the attackers had looted personal belongings from residents before security forces arrived.

The same day, troops were deployed to the Kaura Namoda–Zurmi Road after terrorists ambushed two civilian vehicles between Jabanda and Dauran villages in Zurmi Local Government Area.

Security operatives secured the area, evacuated injured victims for treatment, and launched a manhunt to track the fleeing suspects and rescue any abducted passengers.

In a separate operation, troops on patrol in Tudun Wada, within Maru Local Government Area, arrested eight suspected bandits.

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Recovered items included seven motorcycles, communication devices, mobile phones, power banks, and military-style uniforms. A structure believed to have been used by the suspects was also destroyed.

Meanwhile, troops acting on intelligence arrested a suspected recipient of intercepted ammunition at Tupa village in Shinkafi Local Government Area on 5 June.

The suspect is currently in custody and assisting with ongoing investigations.

Military authorities said the operations reflect sustained pressure on terrorist elements, disrupting their logistics and forcing them into increasingly desperate attacks.

Troops of Operation FANSAN YAMMA reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining the offensive and urged residents to continue providing timely and credible information to security agencies.