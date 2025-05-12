Nigerian Army forces from Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) have killed several Boko Haram insurgents in a renewed offensive in Sambisa Forest.

The operation, carried out on 11 May 2025, targeted Ladin Buttu—a key terrorist stronghold used for logistics and movement coordination.

Troops engaged the militants in a fierce firefight, killing five and forcing others to flee with gunshot wounds.

Military sources reported that soldiers recovered five fully loaded AK-47 magazines and other ammunition during the clearance operation.

Blood trails along escape routes indicated additional casualties among the fleeing insurgents.

The OPHK command praised the troops for their professionalism and combat effectiveness, attributing the success to the Chief of Army Staff’s recent directive for intensified operations against terrorist enclaves.

The latest offensive marks continued progress in dismantling Boko Haram’s remaining hideouts and restoring stability to Nigeria’s North-East.