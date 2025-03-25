Troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), under the ongoing Operation LAFIYAN JAMA’A, have eliminated a wanted bandit and an armed robber in separate operations across Plateau State.

In a clearance operation conducted on March 24 at Kampani Zurak in Wase Local Government Area (LGA), troops neutralized a notorious bandit linked to the Auta-led criminal syndicate.

The eliminated suspect had been terrorizing Wase and parts of Taraba State before being taken down by security forces.

On the same day, troops responded to a distress call about an armed robbery attack along the Bokkos-Richa road in Bokkos LGA.

Upon arrival, the soldiers engaged the criminals in a gunfight,

Overpowering them with superior firepower. One armed robber was neutralized, while others fled. An AK-47 rifle was recovered from the suspect.

The recovered weapon is in military custody, and follow-up operations are underway to track down the fleeing members of the gang.

Operation Safe Haven has reiterated its commitment to sustaining its offensive against criminal elements and ensuring continued security across its Joint Operations Area.