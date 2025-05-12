Troops of the 3 Division/Operation SAFE HAVEN neutralized two armed bandits during a raid on a suspected hideout at Teng Mountain/Forest in Qua’an Pan Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The raid, carried out on May 12, 2025, was part of a continued offensive targeting criminal elements in the Joint Operations Area.

According to a statement released by Major Samson Nantip Zhakom, Media Information Officer for Operation SAFE HAVEN, the troops conducted an intelligence-driven operation and engaged the criminals, overpowering them with superior firepower. During the operation, two bandits were killed, and several items were recovered from the hideout.

The recovered items include one AK-47 rifle, one AK-47 magazine, a fabricated rifle capable of firing 7.62 mm (Special) ammunition, seven rounds of 7.62 mm (Special) ammunition, four mobile phones, two motorcycles, and a cash sum of N157,000. The arms and ammunition have been secured, while the mobile phones are being analyzed to track and apprehend other members of the criminal syndicate.

Operation SAFE HAVEN reassured the public that the military remains committed to sustaining aggressive operations against criminal gangs in the area. The command also emphasized its determination to maintain pressure on bandit groups to ensure the safety and security of communities within Plateau State and its environs.

The operation marks yet another victory in the ongoing effort to curb banditry and restore peace to affected areas. Security agencies continue to urge residents to remain vigilant and cooperate with law enforcement by providing useful information that can aid ongoing efforts to root out crime.

Operation SAFE HAVEN pledged to sustain the offensive and warned that any attempt to disrupt peace in the region will be met with decisive force.