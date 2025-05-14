Troops of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) have successfully conducted an operation in Ladin Buttu, one of the main terrorist enclaves, on May 11, 2025, in a renewed offensive against ISWAP/BokoHaram terrorists who were hiding within the Sambisa Forest.

Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations. Headquarters Theatre Command Operation HADIN KAI, Captain Reuben Kovangiya, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

The statement says the troops engaged the insurgents in a fierce battle, using their superior firepower and dexterity to neutralize several terrorists.

Weapons and other ordnance were also retrieved by the forces.

“Further operations in the area revealed signs of blood on the terrorists’ withdrawal routes, indicating that those who escaped suffered gunshot wounds”.

Ladin Buttu is a strategic location for the insurgents, allowing them to coordinate logistics and move within the forest.

Operations HADIN KAI leadership commended the troops for their bravery and tactical prowess, noting that the exploit aligns with the recent operational directives of the Chief of Army Staff for invigorating offensive operations on all fronts.