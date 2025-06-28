One bandit has been confirmed dead while others sustained gunshot wounds during an encounter with troops of the 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/Sector 3 of Operation WHIRL STROKE in Ussa Local Government Area of Taraba State.

This was disclosed in a statement made available to Tvcnews by the Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 6 Brigade Jalingo,Captain Olubodunde Oni. He said the operation led to the recovery of an AK-47 rifle, a magazine containing three rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, one motorcycle, and two mobile phones.

According to Oni, the success of the operation is part of ongoing clearance efforts aimed at flushing out bandits, terrorists, and other criminal elements from Taraba State.

He explained that, acting on credible intelligence about the movement of suspected bandits, troops stationed at Kwesati swiftly deployed and tactically established a position along a suspected crossing route.

He added that the operation, the troops made contact with the criminals and engaged them with superior firepower.

And the intensity of the engagement forced the bandits to flee in disarray, with several suspected to have escaped into the surrounding forest with gunshot wounds while One bandit was neutralized during the encounter.

The statement said that following the operation, the troops conducted a thorough sweep of the area and recovered key items including the AK-47 rifle, ammunition, the motorcycle, and two phones.

The Commander of 6 Brigade Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, commended the troops for their gallantry and professionalism. He reaffirmed the Brigade’s commitment to sustaining aggressive operations until all threats are neutralized within the state.

He also urged the public to continue providing timely and credible information to security agencies to aid in efforts to rid the state of criminal elements.

The successful operation underscores the resilience and determination of the 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/Sector 3 OPWS in ensuring the safety and security of communities across Taraba State.