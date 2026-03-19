Troops of the Joint Task Force Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) have repelled a coordinated and simultaneous five-pronged terrorist attack on the Mallam Fatori base of the Sector 3 command. In a statement signed by Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, the Media Information Officer Headquarters Joint Task Force, North East operation, the…...

Troops of the Joint Task Force Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) have repelled a coordinated and simultaneous five-pronged terrorist attack on the Mallam Fatori base of the Sector 3 command.

In a statement signed by Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, the Media Information Officer Headquarters Joint Task Force, North East operation, the terrorists, who advanced in large numbers on foot and deployed armed drones in a desperate bid to breach the defences of locations, were met with overwhelming resistance.

According to the statement, the insurgents attacked with high offensive particularly along the frontage of Bravo Company from the Duguri general area and were repelled in the attack as troops killed over 80 criminals.

The statement reads, “Having maintained full situational awareness of the battlespace, troops had anticipated the attack and deliberately prepared an offensive-defensive battle designed to decisively defeat and annihilate the assault elements. Through disciplined fire control, coordinated manoeuvre and superior tactical execution, the attackers were engaged, disrupted and routed in disarray, with no fewer than 80 terrorists neutralised during the engagement.”

The statement revealed that the firefight was reinforced by the precision of close air support from the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai, complemented by rapid strike passes from allied Nigerien air assets, which compounded the pressure on the fleeing insurgents.

The statement added, “Exploitation of the engagement area led to the recovery of a substantial cache of weapons, ammunition and combat enablers, including 52 AK-47 rifles, 8 PKT machine guns, 7 RPG tubes, 5 General Purpose Machine Guns (GPMGs), over 3,000 rounds of assorted 7.62mm ammunition, 21 RPG bombs, 9 locally fabricated IEDs, multiple magazines, communication radios and components of armed drones deployed by the terrorists.

“Despite the scale and intensity of the assault, our troops recorded minimal casualties, with four soldiers wounded in action and promptly stabilised, while follow-on Battle Damage Assessment of air interdictions remains ongoing.”

The statement further disclosed that the operation resulted in the neutralisation of three high-profile terrorist commanders, including Mallam Abdulrahman Gobara, Mallam Ba Yuram and Abou Ayyuba, who were key figures in coordinating and leading the failed assault.

Furthermore, several other identified fighters were eliminated during the engagement, including Zarkawi, Ba Bunu, Rawa Fannami, Abowor Suwurti, Bulama Mil, Abu Aisha, Suleimana, Abu Rijal, Abu Ali, Abba Gana Kawiyya and Ahmodu Hirasama. The elimination of these commanders and fighters represents a severe disruption to the terrorist command structure and operational capability within the axis.

The Defence Headquarters expressed that the victory represents a major operational setback for the terrorist network and further underscores the growing combat effectiveness, resilience and tactical superiority of Operation Hadin Kai forces across the theatre.

DHQ added that the failed attack clearly contradicts recent misleading propaganda and false narratives suggesting that troops are overwhelmed or experiencing setbacks.

DHQ further stated that troops remain firmly in control of all locations, maintaining dominance through sustained offensive operations, effective joint force integration and high morale.

The Military High Command commended the troops for their gallantry and resilience, urging them to sustain the operational tempo.

Conclusively, Operation Hadin Kai reassures the public that the security situation in Mallam Fatori and its environs remains firmly under control, while urging citizens to remain vigilant and disregard unverified reports intended to undermine ongoing military operations.