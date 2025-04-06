In a decisive blow against banditry, Nigerian Army troops from the 6 Brigade and Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) have eliminated three armed bandits, destroyed multiple hideouts, and recovered weapons in a major clearance operation across Karim Lamido Local Government Area (LGA) of Taraba State.

The operation, conducted on Saturday, April 5, 2025, targeted notorious bandit enclaves in Achalle and Chibi, where criminal elements have terrorised locals with kidnappings, armed robberies, and attacks on farming communities.

Operation Breakdown

Initial Advance: Troops moved into Achalle, clearing the area before proceeding to Chibi, where bandits fled upon sighting the military forces.

Firefight & Neutralizations: A gun battle ensued, resulting in three bandits killed, while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

Hideouts Destroyed: Several makeshift camps used by the criminals were dismantled.

Recoveries: Troops seized two motorcycles, one AK-47 magazine, and 13 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

Further combing operations were conducted in the Dutsen Zaki and Achalle axis, where over 70 bandit camps have been destroyed in recent weeks. Military sources confirmed that no human activity was detected in the area, indicating that sustained operations are disrupting criminal operations.

The Commander of 6 Brigade, Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, commended the troops for their bravery and operational success, reiterating the Nigerian Army’s unwavering commitment to rooting out bandits and terrorists from Taraba State.

“Let this be a warning to all criminal elements: Taraba will not be a safe haven for lawlessness. We will hunt you down, dismantle your networks, and restore peace to our communities,” Gen. Uwa declared.

Call for Public Cooperation

The Brigade Commander urged residents to remain vigilant, report suspicious movements, and support security forces with timely intelligence.

“Security is a collective effort. With credible information from the public, we can end this menace,” he added.

Military sources confirm that Operation Lafiya Jamaa will continue with further raids and patrols to deny bandits freedom of movement in Taraba’s volatile zones.