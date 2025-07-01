Troops of the Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI have launched a series of offensives aimed at ridding the North East of ISWAP/Boko Haram terrorists.

In a recent coordinated operation in terrorists’ hideouts in the southern Lake Chad region of Borno State, scores of insurgents were killed, and large number of ammunition was recovered.

During the operation which was conducted between Rann and Gamboru Ngala, close to the Cameroon border at Manawaji, troops made contact with the terrorists.

Following the intense fire fight, the determined and well equipped troops, eliminated 10 terrorists who according to intelligence, have been disrupting peace in the general area.

The troops also recovered large catche of arms and ammunition, including Anti Aircraft ammunition, suspected to have been looted from an earlier attack on Cameroonian Defence Force in Cameroon.