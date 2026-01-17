Troops of 6 Brigade Nigerian Army, Sector 3 Operation WHIRL STROKE, have successfully foiled a kidnapping attempt along the Wukari–Ikyior Road in Taraba State, rescuing two victims and forcing the suspects to flee. In a statement on Saturday shared on the Nigerian Army’s official X account, the ...

Troops of 6 Brigade Nigerian Army, Sector 3 Operation WHIRL STROKE, have successfully foiled a kidnapping attempt along the Wukari–Ikyior Road in Taraba State, rescuing two victims and forcing the suspects to flee.

In a statement on Saturday shared on the Nigerian Army’s official X account, the Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 6 Brigade Nigerian Army, said the operation followed a distress call that criminals had blocked the road and were attacking civilians.

According to the statement, “Troops of 6 Brigade Nigerian Army / Sector 3, Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), have successfully foiled a kidnapping and robbery incident on 16 January 2026 along the Wukari–Ikyior Road.”

It added, “Acting on a distress call that criminals had blocked the road and were attacking civilians, troops deployed at FOB Wukari responded swiftly and decisively to the scene.”

The Army said that upon arrival, the suspects fled.

“Upon arrival, the suspects fled into the surrounding bush on sighting the troops, abandoning their victims and escaping with their motorcycle,” the statement said.

The rescued victims were identified as Mr Terso Kerso, 48, and Mr Udongu Terbo, 42, both from Ikyior Community in Wukari Local Government Area.

It further stated, “The victims, who were unconscious at the time of rescue, were immediately evacuated to the Federal University Teaching Hospital, Wukari, for urgent medical attention.”

The Army disclosed that troops have since strengthened security in the area.

“In the aftermath of the incident, troops have intensified robust patrols and surveillance within the general area to forestall further criminal activities and reassure residents and road users of sustained security presence,” the statement said.

Commending the troops for their conduct, the Commander, 6 Brigade Nigerian Army / Sector 3 OPWS, Brigadier General Kingsley Uwa, praised their response. He said their “swift response and professionalism prevented possible loss of lives.”

Uwa also reaffirmed “the Nigerian Army’s resolve to sustain proactive operations across the area of responsibility.”

He urged residents to cooperate with security agencies, calling on the public “to continue providing timely and credible information to security agencies in support of ongoing security efforts.”