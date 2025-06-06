Troops of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) have successfully foiled coordinated attacks by Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists on Buratai in Biu Local Government Area and Mallam Fatori in Abadam Local Government Area of Borno State.

The twin offensives were repelled through a combined effort by ground forces and the Air Component of OPHK.

The Nigerian army is on the offensive, and the war continues to get tougher.

It’s been years of intensive onslaught against boko haram insurgents.

Terrorists are unrelenting in their attacks in military formations, but the Nigerian troops are also determined not to be caught off guards.

Though, some of the troops have paid the supreme price while defending the territorial integrity of the nation, this has not dampened the morale of Nigerian troops in the frontline.

Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai, Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar, has declared commitment of the army to bring an end to the insurgency that has ravaged the North east for more than a decade.

Recently, the Nigerian troops killed a top Commander of Boko Haram/ISWAP during a clearance operation in Kukawa council area of Borno State.

Another success was recorded by the Nigerian troops in Buratai village of Biu local council where a large number of terrorists were killed during an attack.

The Borno state governor Babagana Zulum is also impressed by the gallantry displayed by the army.

Again, the military with support from the air component of operation hadin kai have killed another group of terrorists in Mallam Fatori village.

The troops recovered rocket propelled guns, AK-4K riffles and other sophisticated weapons used the terrorists.

The coordinated effort underscores Operation HADIN KAI’s resolve to deny terrorists freedom of action and restore peace and stability in the North East.