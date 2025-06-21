Troops of the Nigerian Army, under Sector 3 of Operation Whirl Stroke, have uncovered a suspected ritual shrine used by bandits during a major clearance operation in Southern Taraba State.

The two-day clearance operation, led by Commander 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/Sector 3 OPWS, Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, resulted in the recovery of 14 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition loaded in an AK-47 magazine.

In a statement made available to TVC News by the Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations 6 Brigade, Captain Olubodunde Oni, it was revealed that troops came under hostile fire at the hideout of a notorious bandit leader, Verior John Gata. However, the troops, leveraging superior firepower, overpowered the bandits, who fled into the surrounding forest and abandoned their camps.

A subsequent search of the location uncovered a building containing four in-built detention cells, suspected to have been used for holding kidnapped victims while awaiting ransom payments. Additionally, troops discovered a shrine with a human skull, indicating the use of occult practices in support of criminal activities. The area was thoroughly cleared, and the camp was completely destroyed.

Commending the troops for their discipline, precision, and resilience, Brigadier General Uwa reaffirmed the Brigade’s commitment to dismantling all criminal networks operating in Taraba State.

He also expressed appreciation for the continued support and cooperation of local communities, especially in providing actionable intelligence that enhances operational outcomes. He urged residents to remain vigilant and to promptly report any suspicious activities to the nearest security agency.