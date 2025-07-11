Troops from the Nigerian Army’s 6 Brigade, Jalingo, have busted a gunrunning ring in southern Taraba State. Two individuals were apprehended during the operation: Buba Idi, 55, and Isiyaka Yusufa, 29. Items recovered from the suspects include one (1) AK-47 rifle, one (1) AK-47 magazine,...

Troops from the Nigerian Army’s 6 Brigade, Jalingo, have busted a gunrunning ring in southern Taraba State.

Two individuals were apprehended during the operation: Buba Idi, 55, and Isiyaka Yusufa, 29.

Items recovered from the suspects include one (1) AK-47 rifle, one (1) AK-47 magazine, sixteen (16) rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, one (1) Tecno mobile phone, and one (1) Bajaj motorcycle.

In a statement made available to Tvcnews, the Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 6 Brigade Nigerian Army, Jalingo, Captain Olubodunde Oni, said the troops acted on credible intelligence regarding the activities of gunrunners in a settlement at Byepi Village along Tsukundi Road in Wukari Local Government Area.

He said that additional interrogation and follow-up steps resulted in the effective recovery of the aforementioned items.

The suspects are currently in custody and undergoing preliminary investigation.

Meanwhile, the Commander, 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, commended the troops for their swift action and professionalism. He emphasized that the operation is part of the Brigade’s ongoing efforts to curb the proliferation of illegal arms and enhance security across the state.

Brigadier General Uwa reiterated the Brigade’s commitment to ensuring that criminal networks find no safe haven within its area of responsibility.

He also thanked the people of Taraba State for their continued support and urged them to provide timely and credible information to security agencies to aid proactive responses against crime.