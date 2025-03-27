Troops of Sector 7, Operation SAFE HAVEN, have arrested the suspects responsible for the murder of Reverend Father Sylvester Okechukwu, who was kidnapped and later killed in Tachira village, Kaura Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna State.

The suspects were apprehended on March 25, 2025, during a raid on the hideout of the prime suspect, 33-year-old Pate Yau, at a Ruga settlement in Warsa-Piti village, Lere LGA. During preliminary investigations, Yau confessed that he was contracted by one Douglas Henry, a resident of the same house as the slain priest, to carry out the abduction.

In a follow-up operation, troops arrested Douglas Henry at Agwan Sariki Tachira in Kaura LGA.

The suspects are currently in custody and undergoing further interrogation.

Security forces have assured the public of their continued commitment to tracking down criminal elements and ensuring justice for victims of violent crimes.