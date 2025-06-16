Troops from 3 Division/Operation Safe Haven have arrested a suspected bandit and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition during operations in Kaduna and Plateau states.

On 15 June 2025, soldiers intercepted a suspected armed bandit at Katsit in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna.

The suspect was dressed in military combat attire in a bid to impersonate soldiers and attack passersby.

Troops recovered an AK-47 rifle, a magazine, 3 rounds of 7.62mm special, 7 empty cases of 7.62mm, a fake vigilante identity card, a mobile phone and two ATM cards. The suspect is currently in custody.

In another operation in the early hours of 16 June 2025, troops raided a gunrunning syndicate’s hideout at Kwanar Lauje in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau.

Although suspects fled before soldiers arrived, a search of the area resulted in the recovery of an AK-47 rifle, a magazine, a rifle butt, 300 rounds of 7.62mm, a 9mm round and 2 rounds of 23mm SHILKA mounted anti-aircraft gun ammunition.

A motorcycle was also recovered at the scene.

Major Samson Nantip Zhakom, Media Information Officer for Operation Safe Haven, said troops will maintain an aggressive posture to dismantle criminal gangs and bring suspects to justice.