The Edo state governorship election petition tribunal has affirmed Monday Okpebholo as the duly elected governor of Edo.

The tribunal in three respective judgments dismissed the petition filed by the PDP, Action Alliance and Accord party.

The tribunal held that the People’s Democratic Party failed to call witnesses to prove its case of overvoting

The PDP failed to call polling unit agents from all the polling units where they had alleged electoral irregularities.

The tribunal added that out of the 19 witnesses called by the petitioners 14 of them were ward and local government agents and the star witness who claimed to be a director of strategy for the PDP played no role in the conduct of the election.

It also added that the BVAS tendered by the petitioners were dumped on the tribunal.