The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has confirmed that two people lost their lives in a diesel tanker explosion early along the Agbara area of the Badagry Expressway.

According to a statement signed by the LASTMA spokesperson, Adebayo Taofiq, the incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday at the Oto-Ijanikin axis near Lagos State University of Education, while a truck carrying diesel reportedly lost control while attempting to overtake another vehicle, leading to the tragic crash and explosion.

The statement reads, “Preliminary findings from security investigations indicate that the unfortunate incident was precipitated by excessive speed, as the tanker driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle while attempting to overtake another road user. The vehicle subsequently crashed and erupted into a raging inferno, tragically trapping and claiming the lives of the driver and an adult female occupant.

“LASTMA personnel who were actively monitoring and managing vehicular movement within the corridor responded with remarkable alacrity and professionalism. Upon arrival, the officers swiftly secured and cordoned off the affected stretch of the expressway to forestall secondary incidents, while immediately notifying the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service (Ojo Unit), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the Ijanikin Police Division for urgent emergency response and security reinforcement.”

The statement added, “In a further demonstration of vigilance and unwavering commitment to public safety, LASTMA operatives prevented members of the public who had converged on the scene with assorted containers from scooping the spilt diesel, an extremely hazardous act capable of triggering further explosions and avoidable fatalities. This timely intervention effectively averted a potential escalation of the tragedy prior to the arrival of other emergencies and security agencies.

“Following the successful containment of the blaze and clearance by relevant authorities, the severely burnt tanker was evacuated from the expressway by LASTMA personnel to prevent further road mishaps along the busy transport corridor, while the remains of burnt bodies were removed by FRSC.”

The General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, commiserated with the family of the deceased, describing the incident as “deeply painful and entirely avoidable”, reaffirming the Authority’s steadfast commitment to road safety and the sanctity of human life.

Bakare-Oki further stressed the urgent necessity for tanker and articulated vehicle drivers to exercise heightened caution, observe prescribed speed limits and comply strictly with all traffic regulations, noting that reckless driving and overspeeding remain dominant factors in fatal road traffic crashes across the metropolis.