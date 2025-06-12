Traders and mechanics in Abuja’s Apo Mechanic Village will shut their shops on Friday, 13 June, to welcome President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as he commissions a major road project in the Federal Capital Territory.

The Apo-Wasa road, where the event is scheduled to take place, will be closed to vehicular traffic from 11am to 4pm, according to the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

President Tinubu is expected to commission the newly completed Left-Hand Service Carriageway of the Outer Southern Expressway (OSEX) Stage II, stretching from Ring Road I (RRI) Junction to Wasa Junction, at 2:30pm.

In anticipation of the President’s arrival, the Apo Mechanic Village traders and artisans’ associations have directed all members to close their shops for the day and resume operations on Saturday. They said the move is to enable them to give the President a rousing welcome and witness the commissioning.

The FCTA has advised motorists to use alternative routes during the temporary closure and assured that traffic personnel would be deployed to minimise disruption and guide road users.

The administration appealed to residents and commuters for their understanding and cooperation during the brief closure period.