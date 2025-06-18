The Paramount ruler of the Tiv Nation, James Ayatse, Tor Tiv has described the current situation in Benue State as a Genocidal invasion and Land grabbing campaign.

The Traditional ruler who was speaking at the stakeholders meeting between critical stakeholders in Benue State and President Tinubu appealed to the President to help in bringing peace to the State.

He added that the State needs peace so that farmers in rural communities can farm while others can go about their daily businesses without fear of molestation.

He added that the current state of affairs is not conducive for growth and does not serve anybody.

He also told the President that his pesce advocacy has not gopne unnoticed describing it as the harbinger of more support for him in the State.