Tony Elumelu Cancels 2025 All-White Christmas Party

Billionaire and philanthropist Tony Elumelu has announced the cancellation of his much-anticipated annual TOE All-White Christmas Party, which was scheduled for December 23, 2025.

The decision follows a tragic fire that recently claimed multiple lives.

In a statement issued on Monday, Elumelu and his wife, Awele, expressed their sorrow over the incident, noting that this year’s festive season will instead focus on honoring the victims and supporting their families.

“Your excitement and tradition mean the world to us. However, due to the recent tragic fire incident that claimed precious lives, Awele and I have made the decision to cancel the party this year,” the couple said.

Reassuring fans, the Elumelus confirmed that the celebration will return next year: “We look forward to opening our home to you again with love, laughter, and togetherness on December 23, 2026, by God’s grace.”

The All-White Christmas Party has become one of Lagos’ premier social events, held during the city’s festive “Detty December” season. Known for high-profile entertainment, networking, and celebration, the event has long been a platform for both marking the year’s achievements and connecting Nigeria’s elite.

Past editions of the party have featured performances by international music stars, including Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Wande Coal, and Flavour, attracting attendees from across the country.

The guest list regularly includes prominent actors and media figures such as Richard Mofe-Damijo, Genevieve Nnaji, Osas Ighodaro, Mercy Eke, Toke Makinwa, Banky W, Adesua Etomi, and Sharon Ooja. Political leaders and business tycoons have also been regular attendees. Governors like Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta, and AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq of Kwara have joined the festivities alongside industrial giants such as Aliko Dangote, Abdul Samad Rabiu, Wale Tinubu, Valentine Ozigbo, Gabriel Ogbechie, and Stanley Uzochukwu.

Concluding their message, the Elumelus thanked friends and supporters for their understanding and extended wishes for a peaceful holiday season: “They remain forever in our hearts.” Their decision has been widely praised on social media, with many applauding the couple for honoring those affected by the tragedy.

