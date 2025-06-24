The military authority in Taraba State has successfully brokered peace between the Tiv and Fulani communities in Gassol Local Government Area of the State.

The leaders of both communities signed a peace pact during a meeting held at the 6 Brigade Headquarters Conference Room in Jalingo.

The peace dialogue was convened by the Commander of the 6 Brigade, Nigerian Army/Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, to address ongoing tensions and communal disputes between the two groups.

According to a statement released after the meeting by the Acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, Captain Olubodunde Oni, the initiative was prompted by escalating tensions and unresolved conflicts between the Tiv and Fulani populations in Gassol LGA.

In a proactive effort to prevent violence, Brigadier General Uwa invited the Chairman of Gassol LGA, Hon. Abubakar Usman, along with traditional rulers, community elders, and other key stakeholders to engage in dialogue and explore sustainable solutions for lasting peace.

In his remarks, Brigadier General Uwa strongly condemned the recurring violence and warned against taking the law into one’s hands.

He emphasised that no individual or group has the constitutional authority to dispense justice outside the framework of the law.

The Commander urged all stakeholders to become ambassadors of peace and agents of development, stressing that true security, growth, and prosperity can only thrive in an environment of unity and mutual respect.

He also commended Hon. Abubakar Usman for his leadership and dedication to peacebuilding, particularly for mobilizing community members to participate in the dialogue.

During the meeting, all parties agreed to embrace peace, engage in regular dialogue, and refrain from harboring criminal elements within their communities.

They also pledged to support security agencies with timely and accurate information to help prevent the resurgence of violence.

Speaking on behalf of the Gassol communities, Hon. Abubakar Usman expressed gratitude to the 6 Brigade Commander for spearheading the peace process.

He also praised the Nigerian Army, especially the troops under the 6 Brigade, for their sacrifices and continued efforts to maintain peace and stability in the area.

The meeting concluded with the signing of a peace pact by all participants, reaffirming their commitment to uphold the resolutions reached and to work closely with relevant authorities to ensure full implementation.

This initiative by the 6 Brigade underscores the importance of non-kinetic strategies in conflict resolution and the promotion of harmonious community relations within Taraba State.