President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s frequent foreign trips have yielded measurable gains in security, defence cooperation, trade and economic recovery, convener of BAT Ideological Group, Comrade Bamidele Atoyebi has said.

Atoyebi who spoke to journalists yesterday in Abuja said the focus on the number of days the president spends outside the country ignores outcomes that, in his words, have strengthened Nigeria’s global standing and improved internal conditions.

He argued that the trips should be assessed by results rather than optics.

“The objective way to look at these engagements is to interrogate the facts and figures before the trips and where we are now,” Atoyebi said, adding that key indicators show “a steady upward trajectory” in Nigeria’s recovery.

He pointed to improved defence relations with the United States, saying Nigeria is now accessing military hardware and intelligence support previously denied.

Atoyebi noted that U.S.-made aircraft and armaments are being produced for the Nigerian Air Force, with some already delivered and inducted into service, alongside expanded intelligence sharing.

“Not since the Bush and Obasanjo era have defence ties been this close,” he said, arguing that Tinubu’s diplomacy has helped reset relations and unlock defence cooperation critical to tackling insurgency and terrorism.

On relations with Turkiye, Atoyebi said Tinubu’s visit resulted in nine agreements covering defence, energy, military training, intelligence sharing, health, education and trade investment valued at about $5 billion. He added that bilateral trade between both countries has crossed $5 billion, while a Turkish bank is concluding plans to open an office in Nigeria.

He said the defence cooperation with both the United States and Turkiye has translated into operational gains.

“Drones, shared intelligence and real-time information have led to the decimation of terrorists and insurgents,” Atoyebi said.

Beyond security, Atoyebi highlighted economic indicators he said reflect the impact of the administration’s engagements. He cited rising foreign reserves approaching $50 billion, Nigeria’s removal from the financial grey list, and what he described as increased global confidence in the economy.

He also referenced domestic policies, including salary increases for civil servants, tax exemptions for lower-income earners, progressive taxation and a decline in food inflation, which he said have eased pressure on households.

Atoyebi further said international institutions have taken note of Nigeria’s outlook, with projected economic growth of over 4.4 percent and Nigeria ranked among the top contributors to global growth.

“President Tinubu should be commended rather than vilified for these strides,” he said. “These are gains that were previously thought unattainable and have been achieved within two years.”

The comments were contained in an opinion article written by Atoyebi, who is also a publisher, in which he urged critics to judge the president’s foreign engagements by their outcomes.