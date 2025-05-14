Vice President Kashim Shettima has declared that Nigeria is currently one of the most promising destinations for investment, citing the bold economic reforms and strategic interventions undertaken by the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He stated that the government has addressed several structural challenges and policy uncertainties that previously deterred investors, thereby creating a more conducive environment for both local and foreign investments.

According to him, the foundation laid by the Renewed Hope administration through critical reforms in key sectors of the economy is creating the right environment for investments in Nigeria.

The Vice President stated this on Tuesday when he received, on a courtesy visit to the Presidential Villa, a delegation from the Islamic Development Bank, led by the Head of its Regional Hub, Mr Hammad Hundal.

“It is an exciting opportunity to invest in Nigeria. The administration of President Bola Tinubu has created the enabling environment and is still doing so by addressing most of the grey areas that hitherto served as a disincentive. So, this is a great time to invest in Nigeria,” he said.

VP Shettima pointed out that with well-thought-out interventions in human capital development, nutrition, agriculture, health, education, and the promotion of digital trade, the administration has demonstrated its commitment to addressing challenges in critical sectors.

“This administration is poised to address the challenges that we have in key areas of human capital development, financial inclusion, infrastructure, and nutrition.

“In fact, we have no option but to address most of these issues, and we will continue to act in the right direction,” he said.

The highlight of the meeting was the presentation of the bank’s Country Engagement Framework (CEF) to the Vice President by its Country Economist, Dr Obioma Asuzu.

The CEF highlights key broad strategic objectives of boosting recovery, tackling poverty and building resilience, and driving green economic growth.