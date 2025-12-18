President Bola Tinubu has formally written to the House of Representatives, notifying lawmakers of his intention to present the 2026 Appropriation Bill to a joint session of the National Assembly on Friday....

The letter was read on the floor of the House on Thursday by the Speaker, Abbas Tajudeen.

In the letter, President Tinubu, in his capacity as President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, will present the proposed 2026 Budget at 2:00 p.m. on Friday.

The annual budget presentation marks the formal transmission of the Federal Government’s fiscal proposals to the National Assembly for legislative consideration and approval.