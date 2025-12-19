President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will depart Abuja on Saturday to visit Borno, Bauchi and Lagos States....

While in Borno State, President Tinubu will commission some projects undertaken by Governor Babagana Zulum and the Federal Government.

He will also attend the wedding ceremony of Sadeeq Sheriff, son of the former Governor of the State, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, and his heartthrob, Hadiza Kam Salem.

From Maiduguri, the President will move to Bauchi to condole with the Government of Bauchi State and the family of Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi, the late renowned Muslim cleric and leader of the Tijjaniyya Muslim Brotherhood.

The Sheikh died on November 27.

After the condolence visit, President Bola Tinubu will leave for Lagos, where he will spend the upcoming end-of-year holidays.

He is expected to be the guest of honour at the Eyo Festival scheduled for December 27, among his numerous engagements while in the city.

The festival at Tafawa Balewa Square will honour prominent figures, including President Tinubu’s mother, Alhaja Abibatu Mogaji, and former governors Alhaji Lateef Jakande and Chief Michael Otedola.