President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is expected in Daura, Katsina State, today to attend the burial of former President Muhammadu Buhari, who passed away in London on Sunday.

The late Nigerian leader’s remains are scheduled to arrive at Katsina Airport around noon, aboard a flight from the United Kingdom, and will be transported by helicopter to Daura, his hometown.

Vice President Kashim Shettima and family members are accompanying the body from London to Katsina where they will be received by President Tinubu.

The Janaza (funeral prayer) will take place at 2 p.m. in line with Islamic rites, and the body will be interred at Buhari’s private residence in Daura.

President Tinubu will be joined by a host of dignitaries including former Niger Republic President Mahamadou Issoufou, several current and former African leaders, and senior Nigerian officials. Sources close to the funeral committee said dozens of foreign leaders were expected to confirm their attendance by this morning.

Over 25 ministers, leadership of the National Assembly, state governors, traditional rulers, business figures and other high-ranking officials are also due to attend. Security is expected to be tight, with concerns that many ordinary Nigerians—Buhari’s core support base—may not be able to access the funeral area due to crowd control measures.

Military honours will be accorded the late General, who served Nigeria both as military ruler (1983–1985) and civilian President (2015–2023).

President Tinubu declared a seven-day national mourning period with flags flying at half-mast, and announced a public holiday today in honour of the late leader.

An 18-member inter-ministerial committee chaired by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, is overseeing funeral arrangements.

Other members include Ministers Wale Edun (Finance), Atiku Bagudu (Budget), Abubakar Badaru (Defence), Dave Umahi (Works), Mohammed Idris (Information), Bunmi Ojo (Interior), and Nyesom Wike (FCT); as well as NSA Nuhu Ribadu, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, DSS DG Tosin Ajayi, and CDS Gen. Christopher Musa.

Information Minister Mohammed Idris announced that condolence registers have been opened in all government ministries and at designated locations in Abuja, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre.

Vice President Shettima, who travelled to London on the President’s behalf, met with the late Buhari’s widow, Aisha, and other family members, and also visited General Abdulsalami Abubakar and Mallam Mamman Daura—both of whom are receiving medical treatment in London.

Former Presidents Goodluck Jonathan of Nigeria and Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana also paid their respects during visits to the bereaved family in London.

General Abdulsalami Abubakar, in a televised interview, described Buhari’s passing as a major loss to Nigeria and West Africa, praising him as a “gentleman” and “exceptionally honest” leader. He recalled their long-standing friendship, which began in 1962 when they both joined the military, and commended Buhari’s anti-corruption stance, particularly his War Against Indiscipline launched in 1984.

Buhari’s death marks the end of a significant era in Nigerian and West African politics. His burial today is expected to draw a global audience, both physically and virtually, as tributes continue to pour in for the late statesman.