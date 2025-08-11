President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reappointed Dr Muheeba Dankaka as the Executive Chairman of the Federal Character Commission for a second five-year term....

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reappointed Dr Muheeba Dankaka as the Executive Chairman of the Federal Character Commission for a second five-year term.

President Tinubu also appointed Mohammed Musa as the Commission’s secretary while retaining Kayode Oladele from Ogun as commissioner.

Oladele, a former House of Representatives member, was appointed by President Tinubu in 2024. He served as the commission’s acting chairman following the expiration of Dankaka’s first-term tenure.

The President renewed the appointment of Lawal Ya’u Roni, Abubakar Atiku Bunu and Eludayo Eluyemi, representing Jigawa, Kebbi and Osun States, for a second term.

The newly-appointed Commissioners are:

1. Hon. Obina Oriaku, Abia

2. Mrs. Bema Olvadi Madayi, Adamawa

3. Obongawan Dora Ebong , Akwa – Ibom

4. Hon. Nnoli Nkechi Gloria , Anambra

5. Babangida Adamu Gwana, Bauchi

6. Sir Tonye Okio, Bayelsa

7. Aligba Eugene Tarkende, Benue

8. Engr.Modu Mustapha, Borno

9. Dr. Stella Odey Ekpo, Cross River

10. Ederin Lovette Idisi, Delta

11. Barr. Nwokpor Vincent Nduka, Ebonyi

12. Hon. Chief Victor Sabor Edoror, Edo

13. Hon. Sola Fokanle, Ekiti

14. Peter Eze, Enugu

15. Ibrahim Baba Mairiga, Gombe

16. Hon. Jerry Alagbaoso, Imo

17. Ruth Jumai Ango, Kaduna

18. Muhammad Awwal Nayya, Kano

19. Hon. Anas Isah, Katsina

20. Bello Idris Eneye, Kogi

21. Dr. Ibrahim Abdullahi, Kwara

22. Alh. Isah Jibrin, Niger

23. Comrade Ajimudu Bola, Ondo

24. Prince Ayodeji Abas Aleshinloye, Oyo

25. Hon. Pam Bolman, Plateau

26. Aaron Chukwuemeka, Rivers

27. Alh. Aminu Tambar, Sokoto

28. Comrade Bobboi Bala Kaigama, Taraba

29. Hon. Jibir Maigari, Yobe

30. Sani Garba, Zamfara

31. Solomon Ayuba Dagami, FCT