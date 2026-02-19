President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has signed the final amendments to the Electoral Act 2022 into law, describing the move as a necessary step toward strengthening Nigeria’s democratic process and improving electoral credibility.

In a statement issued on his official Twitter or X handle, the President said the amendments were focused on refining procedures, closing legal gaps, and providing clearer guidance for those who conduct and participate in elections, rather than serving partisan political interests.

https://x.com/officialABAT/status/2024188325007860159/photo/2

Tinubu emphasised the importance of public confidence in the electoral system, noting that citizens must approach polling units with assurance and trust the outcomes once results are declared.

According to him, such confidence is built through deliberate institutional improvements and consistent reform.

He also expressed appreciation to the National Assembly for its cooperation and sense of national responsibility in concluding the legislative process that led to the amendments.

The President reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to continuous democratic reforms, stressing that efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s electoral system would remain ongoing to ensure that the will of the people is expressed clearly, peacefully, and credibly.