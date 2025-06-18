President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed deep sorrow over the recent attack in Yelwata, Benue State, observing a minute’s silence in honour of the victims and assuring the people of government’s commitment to restoring peace.

Speaking during a condolence visit to the state, the President said he shared in the grief of the Benue people and regretted his inability to visit Yelwata due to heavy rains and poor road conditions. “We are here to help achieve peace that is vital and which will help bring more development,” he said.

President Tinubu commended security agencies for their efforts in safeguarding lives and property, while charging them to intensify operations to apprehend the perpetrators of the recent violence. “I expect arrests of those criminals who have perpetrated this evil. CDS, thank you very much. I know you are not tired of staying in the bush—keep your ears to the ground and smoke them out,” he declared.

He also urged intelligence agencies—the DSS and NIA—to gather actionable intelligence to prevent future attacks and ensure accountability.

Addressing traditional leaders and state officials, the President acknowledged the appeal of the Tor Tiv and called on Governor Hyacinth Alia to lead initiatives for peace, including mobilising blood donations for the injured. “The value of human life is greater than that of a cow,” he noted. “We are here to govern, not to bury.”

He tasked the newly created Ministry of Livestock Development to collaborate with the state government to establish ranches as a sustainable solution to lingering clashes between farmers and herders.

In an emotional appeal, Tinubu called on the people of Benue to set aside ethnic and political differences and unite against those who profit from division and violence. “We are members of the same family in the same house but in different rooms. Whichever ethnic identity you have, we must work together to turn this nation into one of prosperity,” he said.

Calling for a leadership committee across political lines to meet in Abuja and chart a path to lasting peace, Tinubu added: “Peace is so important. We cannot do anything in the absence of peace. You can’t give us food sovereignty if you continue in conflict.”

He concluded with a passionate reminder: “Let’s take another look at our national anthem. A key part of it is that we want to hand over to the next generation a country without fear and hate. We want to raise families, not lose them.”