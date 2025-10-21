President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed profound sadness over the death of Chief Agunwa Anaekwe, former Speaker of the House of Representatives during Nigeria’s Third Republic (1992–1993). Chief Anaekwe passed away at the age of 69. In a condolence message, President Tinubu commiserated with A...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed profound sadness over the death of Chief Agunwa Anaekwe, former Speaker of the House of Representatives during Nigeria’s Third Republic (1992–1993).

Chief Anaekwe passed away at the age of 69.

In a condolence message, President Tinubu commiserated with Anaekwe’s family, the government, and the people of Anambra State.

He described the late legislator as a courageous and disciplined leader who stood firmly against military dictatorship and championed democratic governance during a turbulent period in Nigeria’s history.

“I vividly recall the sacrifices of those who dared the military authorities,” the President said, reflecting on his own time in the National Assembly during the Third Republic.

He praised Chief Anaekwe for providing steady leadership in parliament amid chaos, describing him as a true democrat and well-versed parliamentarian.

President Tinubu also highlighted Anaekwe’s continued contributions to nation-building after the return of democracy in 1999, noting his role in founding the Action Congress (AC) in Anambra State in 2006, where he served as the first interim state chairman, and his membership in the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Caucus.

“He was a bold, courageous, and disciplined leader whose diligent service to Nigeria will continue to inspire legislators and administrators for decades,” the President added, praying that God grant the late Chief Anaekwe eternal rest and comfort his family in their loss.