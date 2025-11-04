President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday received the Catholic Archbishop of Abuja Diocese, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The meeting, held on November 4, 2025, was part of the President’s ongoing engagements with religious leaders across the country. READ ALSO: Tinu...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday received the Catholic Archbishop of Abuja Diocese, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting, held on November 4, 2025, was part of the President’s ongoing engagements with religious leaders across the country.

Details of their discussions were not immediately disclosed, but the visit is believed to have focused on national unity, peace, and collaboration between the Church and government in promoting moral and social development.