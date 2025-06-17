The Tinubu Media Force (TMF) has dismissed the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) criticism of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s handling of insecurity, describing the opposition’s allegations as unfounded and a distortion of the facts.

In a statement titled “Telling the Truth About Tinubu’s Security Initiatives”, issued on Monday evening by its National Coordinator, Gbenga Abiola, the group insisted President Tinubu has demonstrated unprecedented urgency and resolve in addressing the country’s security challenges.

The TMF outlined several measures implemented under Tinubu’s administration, including constitutional reforms to overhaul the nation’s security architecture and the rollout of an integrated security strategy.

The President, it said, has maintained close engagement with security chiefs through briefings and meetings, mandating a holistic and effective approach to restoring peace and stability.

The group cited the President’s decisive intervention in the Benue crisis, noting that special forces were deployed to the area and orders were given for the arrest and trial of those responsible.

It added that President Tinubu also directed Governor Hyacinth Alia to convene peace meetings and suspended all his engagements to console the bereaved.

The TMF said Governor Alia publicly commended the President’s “swift and proactive” intervention, reflecting the administration’s strong resolve to tackle insecurity.

Accusing the PDP of “media rascality”, the group condemned the opposition for “playing politics with human lives” and attempting to undermine genuine peace initiatives.

“These initiatives demonstrate President Tinubu’s unwavering commitment to national security,” the statement said. “We urge Nigerians to ignore the PDP’s propaganda and appreciate the ongoing efforts to make the country more secure. The truth will prevail, and President Tinubu’s legacy as a leader who fought for peace will stand the test of time.”