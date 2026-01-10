President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sent warm felicitations to Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal as the former Sokoto State governor marks his 60th birthday, praising his decades of contribution to public service and national development. In a statement released on Saturday by his Special Adviser on Informa...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sent warm felicitations to Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal as the former Sokoto State governor marks his 60th birthday, praising his decades of contribution to public service and national development.

In a statement released on Saturday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President described Tambuwal as a seasoned politician and legal practitioner whose career has been defined by major responsibilities at both state and national levels.

Tinubu reflected on Tambuwal’s time as Speaker of the House of Representatives from 2011 to 2015, noting that his leadership of the lower chamber came at a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s democratic journey.

He also acknowledged Tambuwal’s tenure as governor of Sokoto State between 2015 and 2023, where he served two terms and played a key role in shaping governance and political processes in the state.

The President commended the senator for his commitment to nation-building and his continued advocacy for democratic ideals, stressing that his contributions transcended party lines.

Tinubu wished the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker good health and longevity, expressing optimism that Tambuwal’s future political engagements would remain impactful as he celebrates the milestone age of 60.